Metro IDs driver in single-car crash on I-16

SAVANNAH, GA (September 21, 2017): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a single-car crash on Interstate 16, near the Chatham Parkway exit, at approximately 5:10 p.m. on September 21.

A car was traveling east on I-16, approaching the Chatham Parkway exit, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Emily Hollombe, 19, was transported to the hospital for her injuries. She is listed in critical, but stable, condition at this time.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.