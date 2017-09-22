Meet this week’s Perfect Pets available at the Humane Society

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — And it’s that time again for Perfect Pet picks of the week.

KANE

Check out Kane! He’s a fun loving 5-year-old Labrador retriever mix who is looking for someone who loves to be active. He needs some help learning how to use this thing called a “leash” but once you help him get the hang of it, he’ll be able to keep up with you no matter what activity you like to do.

PUP

Meet Puppy but everyone calls him Pup! First off — yes, he is FIV positive, but that doesn’t mean he can’t live a long and happy life by staying indoors. He’s litter box trained and loves playing with wand toys. While he loves humans, dogs scare him a little.

MRS. B

Looking for a playful dog? Check. An affectionate pooch to share your home? Check. A furry pal who loves people? Check.

Meet Mrs. B! She’s an absolutely lovely 2-year-old lab mix and our 5 a.m. producer Krystal says she was so fun to play with!

If you have a dog who is looking for a buddy, why not come by and see if Mrs. B gets along with your furry friend.

You can find out more about Kane, Pup and Mrs. B at the Humane Society of Coastal Georgia on Sallie Mood Drive. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday. You can find more information on their website at humanesocietysav.org.