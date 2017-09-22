Man in critical condition in single-car crash on Truman Pkwy.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a single-car crash on Truman Parkway, near the Eisenhower Drive exit, at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.

A car was traveling north on Truman Parkway, approaching the Eisenhower Drive exit. The driver attempted to pass another car, and lost control of the vehicle.

Rickey Byse, 54, was transported to the hospital for his injuries. He is listed in critical, but stable, condition at this time.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.