Georgia vs. South Carolina Blitz Border Bowl coming in January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV is partnering with Savannah Morning News for the inaugural Blitz Border Bowl, an all-star high school senior football game to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

Coaches from Georgia and South Carolina will select 40 players to represent the teams in this Coastal Empire vs. Lowcountry game.

The game will be played midday on January 13, 2018, at the Pooler Stadium.

The Blitz Border Bowl will be broadcast live on WSAV, while pre and post-game coverage of the game will be featured in the Savannah Morning News and on Savannahnow.com.

A Central Georgia version of this game has been successfully executed for several years in the Augusta, GA market by WJBF and the Augusta Chronicle.

Marc Hefner, VP/GM of WSAV said, “When I heard about the Border Bowl’s success in Augusta and discovered the opportunities exist in the Savannah market to do the same, it was an easy decision to make the effort. The game will benefit the players, coaches, and the community as a whole all while providing funds to support the outstanding services provided by the Ronald McDonald House.”

Both WJBF and WSAV are owned by the same company as is the Savannah Morning News and the Augusta Chronicle.

Michael Traynor, Publisher of the Savannah Morning News said, “We are pleased to partner with WSAV for the inaugural Blitz Border Bowl and at the same time help the Ronald McDonald House serve those in need by providing additional funding for the wonderful services they provide in our community.”

Mark your calendars! We’ll be airing the game live on January 13, 2018.

Since its inception, the Border Bowl has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Ronald McDonald House.

“We are humbled and excited to be chosen to continue this Blitz Border Bowl here in Savannah. The Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms(s) and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile are proud to serve the Low Country and the Coastal Empire. We will be rooting for both teams!” says Bill Sorochak, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.

Mark your calendars for January — we’ll see you then.