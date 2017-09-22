Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Scores

After a week off due to Tropical Storm Irma, Friday Night Blitz is back.

Our Game of the Week features the Richmond Hill Wildcats versus the Lakeside Panthers.

Current scores from around the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry (refresh for updates):

Bradwell Institute 7, Long County 7 – 3Q

Burke County 14, Effingham County 12 – 3Q

Swainsboro 46, Bryan County 7 – 2Q

Toombs County 17, Bacon County 7 – Halftime

Bluffton 38, Whale Branch 14 – Halftime

Jenkins 17, Southeast Bulloch 14 – Halftime

BC 7, Vidalia 0 – Halftime

Toombs Christian Academy 14, Bulloch Academy 6 – Halftime

Wayne County 23, Pierce County 8 – 2Q

Hilton Head Christian Academy 13, Northwood Academy 7 – 4Q

First Baptist 70, Hilton Head Prep, 0 – Final

Ford Focus on the Fans | September 22 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Elyse is all smiles for the Richmond Hill Wildcat game against Lakeside! Blue Devil Band getting ready to go in Statesboro! Statesboro High School cheerleaders warming up for the game. It's Homecoming Night at SHS! Vidalia High School fans pose for a pic Whoa- check out this fan on the field! Vidalia High School cheerleaders are ready for the game!