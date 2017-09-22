Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Scores

After a week off due to Tropical Storm Irma, Friday Night Blitz is back.
Our Game of the Week features the Richmond Hill Wildcats versus the Lakeside Panthers.
Watch the game on-air at WSAV-CW or online here.
And of course, tune into News 3 at 11 p.m. for highlights from tonight’s games.
Current scores from around the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry (refresh for updates):
- Bradwell Institute 7, Long County 7 – 3Q
- Burke County 14, Effingham County 12 – 3Q
- Swainsboro 46, Bryan County 7 – 2Q
- Toombs County 17, Bacon County 7 – Halftime
- Bluffton 38, Whale Branch 14 – Halftime
- Jenkins 17, Southeast Bulloch 14 – Halftime
- BC 7, Vidalia 0 – Halftime
- Toombs Christian Academy 14, Bulloch Academy 6 – Halftime
- Wayne County 23, Pierce County 8 – 2Q
- Hilton Head Christian Academy 13, Northwood Academy 7 – 4Q
- First Baptist 70, Hilton Head Prep, 0 – Final
Want to report a score? Dial 912-721-1509 or email WSAV Sports here.
Be sure to submit your game day selfies to be featured in our Ford ‘Focus on the Fans’ gallery! Send us an email here & let us know who you’re rooting for tonight.