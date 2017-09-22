Florida lineman dies while helping with Irma recovery

Family and friends mourn a lineman and father of two from Florida killed while working to restore power following Hurricane Irma. Scott Reid was working at a parking garage in Fort Lauderdale when he fell five stories to his death.

Investigators say it’s unclear what caused him to fall.

Reid leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Chelsea Reid, his widow, said, “I got a call from the detective and he just kind of told me he had an accident. He was deceased. It was kind of hard to take.

“As a line wife, you always prepare yourself for that phone call. Your husband’s hurt or husband’s in the hospital. But, you never expect to get it.”