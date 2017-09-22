Council to consider resolution to rename Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City Council will vote next Thursday, September 28, to adopt a resolution to rename the Talmadge Bridge.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach is recommending renaming it “The Savannah Bridge.”

If the resolution is approved by Council, the City of Savannah will then send the resolution to the Governor, the Georgia Department of Transportation, and the Chatham County delegation, encouraging them to follow through with the name change.

In addition to renaming the bridge, Mayor DeLoach is creating a task force of Savannah historians and City staff to consider different options to honor all who served during Civil War.

The Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge was initially named in 1954 to honor Governor Eugene Talmadge, who was known as an advocate of white supremacy and opponent of social and political equality.

Mayor John Rousakis requested in 1991 to dedicate the bridge as “The Great Savannah Bridge,” but it defaulted again to the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge.