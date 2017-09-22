Coastal Empire Fair to stay at southside fairgrounds one more year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last fall, we all thought it was the last time the Coastal Empire Fair would be on Savannah’s southside, but circumstances changed, and it will in fact be at the same location for 68th year.

“Savannah Exchange Club started the fair 68 years ago to help support nonprofits, especially the Jenkins Athletic Club, so this will be 68,” said Billy Covington, the fair manager with the Exchange Club.

The fair is been on 62nd and Meting streets for more than 50 of those years, but in 2012, a shooting left seven people injured and sparked concerned.

“The neighborhood it’s in… there’s two gangs that came in that night, so the board wanted to try to find a new fairgrounds,” said Covington.

They put the land up for sale while continuing the fair for four years.

“We brought in metal detectors we ups police security, it’s the safest place to be now for those ten days is the fair,” he said.

Last year the city of Savannah bought it for $2.9 million dollars in the exchange club started looking into land by 204 and I-95.

“But because of all the weather and stuff that site can’t be ready by November to host a fair,” Covington said.

That’s when they went back to the city to ask for a lease on the land.

“They haven’t started tearing down or doing anything whatever they’re going to do there with that property,” he said, “So they said yeah we can lease it for a month so we’re going back to the old fairgrounds this year.”

Covington says there’s nothing to worry about.

“We got some rides coming out with never had here before, we got to Sea lion show coming that’s supposed to be big time,” Covington said, ” But… the last three years we haven’t had a single problem as far as violence.”

The Exchange Club doesn’t know where they’ll be next year, but they hope to have a new home.