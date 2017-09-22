Center proposed to divert some mental health patients from jail in Chatham County

On any given day, about 400 of the 1,800 inmates at the Chatham County Detention Center have been identified as having mental health issues. Dr. Mark Johnson from Gateway Behavioral Health Services says communities around the country are trying to move in a new direction. In Chatham County, a 24 hour Crisis Center is proposed. Johnson says it would be like an emergency room but designed solely for those mental health needs.

“We would hope that this would decrease the number of non violent people with misdemeanors in the jail who have mental illness and that this would be a place where those people could get treatment which would prevent them from ever going to jail.,” said Dr. Johnson.

Johnson says the center would have 30 beds, six of which would be 24 hour observation beds. The rest would be designed for stays of up to five days. He also says this center would be for the general public, i.e. for those who may be off their medications and who are struggling. But he also expects that the facility would be greatly utilized by police especially if a subject is known to them.

“Police would be able to say they know the person has a mental illness because they may have dealt with that individual before. The crisis center would give them a second choice in terms of not taking that person directly to jail,” said Johnson.

Johnson says one of the big issues in putting a mentally unstable person in jail is that in some cases, that person then acts up (because of their mental illness) and may end up facing more serious charges. Last month, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher told reporters that a mental health inmate that had originally been charged with a misdemeanor had attacked a deputy and was then facing a felony charge.

Johnson says building this kind of facility locally will be challenging. He anticipates the cost would be about $5 million but says the hope is that a private developer will pay that up front cost in exchange for the promise of Gateway leasing the facility. He says state and county money would be needed for operational costs. But Johnson says that Chatham County should experience some cost savings because fewer mental health inmates would go to the jail.

Johnson has already made a presentation to the County Commission. “I t think our community is very keen to get people to the right place and to get people that belong in jail in jail and to get people that really belong in treatment in a place where they can receive it,’ he said.