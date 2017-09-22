Beaufort County officials agree on pass system for hurricane re-entry

Published:

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Lowcountry leaders met for hours behind closed doors Thursday morning, hashing out a new process for early re-entry into Beaufort County after a hurricane.
Right now there’s a pass system in place, but at the meeting, they mapped out who should get a pass and who shouldn’t.

Beaufort County Sheriff, PJ Tanner said, “Everyone absolutely agreed that there must be a pass system.  There’s really no way to get around it.  It would be easier to say, hey y’all, come on home when you want to if you’re a resident or property owner of Beaufort County–if you  can find a clear road or path to get back, come on back. But, we know at the end of the day, that is not the way we should do business.”

The sheriff would not give any specifics about the group’s decision, but said it should be released within the next two weeks.

