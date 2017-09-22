Auto thefts, break-ins on the rise

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Imagine you walk outside and your car is gone or broken into. This is what some people experienced in Savannah last week.

According to Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department, “last week there were 11 auto thefts and 22 entering auto cases reported.”

Out of the 11 car thefts, only one vehicle was locked. Five victims told officers the car was unlocked and their keys were still in the ignition. Out of the 22 entering auto cases, only four were locked, six were unlocked and three contained firearms which were stolen.

According to APO Marvin Williams, Crime Prevention Officer, Downtown Precinct,”when you have a vehicle and you have things that are precious to you in plain sight, they become precious to someone else. And what we always ask is if its precious enough for you to have or keep, take it with you from the vehicle, at the very least, lock your vehicle.”

Locking your vehicle is the easiest thing one can do. Easy as pushing a button but tough because many forget or tricked.

“I think it’s a mindset of I feel safe and secure, therefore my area is safe and secure, which is good, we want you to feel safe and secure,” Williams said.

That’s not always the case especially in this one, since the trends isn’t specific to one area.

According to Williams, “When there is a concentrated area it makes our job a lot easier obviously because we know okay its happening here, but what happening now is that we have to broaden our net in terms of what we’re looking at, who were looking at and areas were looking at.”

What people need to know is it can happen to anyone whether its in 10 seconds or 10 minutes. In order to prevent from becoming a target there are a few steps to follow.

“If it is your property, only you can truly secure it. So no one can protect your property or yourself more than you. So if its precious enough for you to have and to keep, bring it in the house with you, lock your doors, make sure everything is safe,” Williams said.

This is a slight increase compared to last years numbers, so they are asking you stay alert.

