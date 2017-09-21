Women Rock Savannah event celebrates and empowers local women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Women entrepreneurs are really changing the world of business, and this weekend, women are coming to share their achievements, challenges, and experiences to help others succeed.

The Women Rock Savannah event will be held this weekend on September 22 and 23 at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.

Today co-founder Sharon Frame and one of the event speakers, Lawanda Law, sat down with us to give us more details on the event.

Click ‘play’ or visit here for more information about this weekend. Things get started at 8:30 a.m.!

And don’t miss our own Tina Tyus Shaw, who will be there to speak on the ‘Val-You’ Your Story Panel.