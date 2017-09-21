W 38th Street murder suspect indicted on 9 counts

By Published: Updated:
Deonta Pe’Quan Young, 26, faces 9 charges including felony murder.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man involved in a deadly shooting on West 38th Street in Savannah has been indicted on 9 counts, including felony murder and aggravated battery.

Deonta Pe’Quan Young, 26, is accused of shooting and killing Shep Morrell on June 23, 2017, with a gun he was not supposed to have access to.

Young was sentenced in 2008 and is charged now with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He also faces charges of aggravated battery and assault for shooting James Miller in the leg on the same day in June.

Miller’s leg was “seriously disfigured” with a fracture from the gun wound.

Young is charged as a recidivist, with two counts of felony murder, two counts of possession of firearm by a felon, two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

