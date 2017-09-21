UPDATE: Metro police arrest murder suspect

Tanaiveon Johnson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police have arrested a subject wanted for felony murder.

Police say Tanaiveon Johson, 17, has been arrested without incident for the September 13 shooting death of Arraffi Williams, 18.

According to police, “Investigators found that Johnson’s felonious actions during the incident led to William’s death.”

Johnson is charged with one count of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

