Statesboro Police investigate early morning robbery incidents

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department is investigating two armed robbery incidents that occurred on Lanier Drive early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m. SPD officers responded to a call of an armed robbery that occurred at a residence at the College Walk apartment complex.

Victims described the suspects as two black males armed with handguns.

At approximately 4:10 a.m. responded to a second armed robbery call that occurred at a residence in the Cambridge, The Palms, apartment complex.

The victims described two suspects as black males with handguns.

Detectives of the Statesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau investigating the incidents believe they are connected.

The investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911.

You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to “TIPSSPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will remain confidential.