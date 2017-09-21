Staring death in the face: Savannah man uses casket to show haunting reality of crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “Here comes the casket. Here comes the death.”

It’s a phrase often said when Detric Leggett and his truck roll up.

For six years he has chosen to carry a child size casket in the back of his truck around neighborhoods and to public events in Savannah. The mission is to show young people in the city the harsh and haunting reality of death at a young age, especially when it comes to minors becoming victims of gun violence.

“In today’s Savannah the question is, ‘Why?’ And If I had to put a sign on the front of this casket, it would say: Who’s Next” Leggett said.

So far, to date, 24 reported teenagers in Savannah have been shot leaving six dead. For Leggett, the message of premature death due to crime isn’t just for children, but for their families as well.

“But if we parents and leaders in this community don’t stand up, the kids might fall down and they might fall down in this box,” he said motioning to the open casket below him.

The buck doesn’t stop with the jarring scene of a casket in the back of a truck. Legget takes his message to a new level but inviting kids to taken a closer look.

“We put a mirror inside and rely our young people to look into it and we ask the question, ‘Who do you see?’ They say, ‘We see ourselves.’ So the question becomes, how do you stop yourself from becoming that mirror image” Leggett asked.

Leggett also uses the casket as a place for atonement.

“If you want to bring the gun here we’ll symbolically bury it,” he said. “Our end goal is to close this casket. And don’t have to open it up again.”