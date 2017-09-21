Some Chatham Co Residents Complain Their Neighbor is a Hoarder

Chatham County — (WSAV)

Some people living in one Chatham County neighborhood say they’re living next to a hoarder. They’ve complained to county officials for 20 years about the mess outside one neighbor’s home, and so far nothing has been done to clean it up.
Wayne Jones and a few of his neighbors have lived in a Cul De Sac on Rice Mill Lane for 20 years. They say their neighbor constantly stacks piles of debris onto their neighborhood median. They say county crews have come out to clear it away, but they say the neighbor piles it all right back on as soon as they leave.

“Every time I open my garage door I gotta look out and see this,” says Wayne Jones, homeowner.
“I’m the one who keeps it up, I cut this up, I trim it and everything, and other people have said that it looks very nice,” says Marion Lewis, neighbor.

We reached out to the County Zoning Department for help, but so far, we haven’t heard back.

