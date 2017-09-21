SC senators propose monument to honor black Civil War hero

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Two South Carolina Senators are coming together with a new proposal that may change the conversation on Confederate statues.

“It is important that we do not get lost in the conversations to pull moments down, that we forget that its a lot more important to build monuments,” says Democratic Senator Darrell Jackson.

Sen. Jackson and Republican Senator Greg Gregory are hoping to bring the first African American monument to Statehouse grounds.

In 2015, the Confederate flag was removed from those grounds after a mass shooting by an avowed white supremacist.

The new statue will honor Robert Smalls, a slave born in Beaufort who became an American hero during the Civil War.

Smalls hijacked a Confederate supply ship in 1862, steered his family to freedom and turned the boat over to the Union.

After the war, Smalls helped found South Carolina’s Republican Party and became a state legislator and congressman.