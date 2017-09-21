SC residents urged to take action after Equifax data breach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Consumer fairs is urging people affected by the Equifax data breach to take steps to protect their private information.

“Consumers need to be extra vigilant when they get cold called when they get cold called or received emails pertaining to the Equifax security breach,” says Carrie Grube Lybarker, DCA, “If someone is asking for your personal information, do no give it.”

If affected, consumers are also advised to pull their credit reports, place a fraud alert on their accounts, and consider a reliable identity theft monitoring service.

An estimated 2.3 million South Carolina residents have been affected by the breach.