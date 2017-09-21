SC residents urged to take action after Equifax data breach

By Published:
Equifax Inc.
This Saturday, July 21, 2012, photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is pressing credit monitoring companies TransUnion and Experian to explain what cybersecurity they have in place to protect sensitive consumer information following a breach at Equifax, discovered by the company in July 2017, that exposed the data of 143 million Americans. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Consumer fairs is urging people affected by the Equifax data breach to take steps to protect their private information.

“Consumers need to be extra vigilant when they get cold called when they get cold called or received emails pertaining to the Equifax security breach,” says Carrie Grube Lybarker, DCA, “If someone is asking for your personal information, do no give it.”

If affected, consumers are also advised to pull their credit reports, place a fraud alert on their accounts, and consider a reliable identity theft monitoring service.

An estimated 2.3 million South Carolina residents have been affected by the breach.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s