Parents charged for running over toddler with car during domestic dispute

WMC Staff Published:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – A baby is in “extremely critical” condition after being run over during a fight between his parents.

Memphis Police officers were called when a witness heard gunshots around 3 a.m.

“They were very drunk,” a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said. “You could tell in their voice the way she was hollering and screaming.”

Police said the woman got in a car to escape the fight, but the man fired shots. The baby was thrown from the car and run over during the exchange.

“When I saw the baby on the ground, like under the front wheel, that’s when I ran out of the house screaming, ‘The baby is on the ground! Y’all done hit the baby!'” neighbor Shareda Raider said.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene; however, both parents are now in police custody.

Read more here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s