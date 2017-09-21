Our Hometown: Statts Fest Goes Bananas in Grayson Stadium

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

 

Last year, it was voted Best Charity Event by readers of Connect Savannah.

This year, join the Friends of Statts as they returns to Grayson Stadium for ‘Statts Fest Goes Bananas’

It’s a day of live local music, food trucks, kids activities, and more!

The event is an annual fundraiser for Jason Statts– a professional graphic designer and local musician– who was paralyzed after being shot in 2008.

Money raised will help provide healthcare assistance – and better quality of life – for Jason.

The fun gets underway Saturday, September 23, from 3-8 p.m.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online for $15 or day of for $20.

Children 12 & under get in free with an adult.

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy music on the infield!

For more information, visit: friendsofstatts.com

