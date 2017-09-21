Officers dismantle multi-million dollar meth labs in Georgia; looking for woman linked to both sites

Agents discovered that the residence on Iberian Road had been destroyed by fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this suspicious fire as an arson.

Agents located a second methamphetamine conversion lab at Antique Way. The lab components found at Antique Way were consistent with the lab found in Suches, Ga. last week. The exception is agents located seven, empty 55 gallon drums, three of which tested positive for methamphetamine. Agents also located two AR-15 rifles, a pistol grip shotgun and a handgun.

Both of these properties were linked to Clara Catarino Mendoza, 32. Mendoza is a Hispanic female, 5’1” tall and weighs 125 pounds. Agents believed that Mendoza has fled with her 2 juvenile children and is considered a fugitive from justice.

Arrest warrants have been issued on Mendoza for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Mendoza may be driving either:

A 2006 yellow H2 Hummer with Georgia tag PYX 5020

A 2003 gray Ford Superduty Truck with Georgia tag PKM 9409

Or a White BMW 4 door sedan (exact model and tag unknown).

If anybody sees Mendoza or has any information on her, call the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office at 706-864-3633, the GBI at 1-800-597-8477, the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or your local police department or sheriff’s office.

According to reports, officials feel it is fair to say that this North Georgia Law Enforcement Team has dismantled a criminal organization that at a minimum has produced and distributed 385 gallons of methamphetamine onto the streets of their communities. Conservatively, this equates to hundreds of kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. The street value of this amount of methamphetamine is in the millions.