New England preps for Tropical Storm Jose

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Jose is losing strength, but it’s still packing a punch.

Jose–which previously was a hurricane–has dumped buckets of rain on parts of North Carolina and Virginia. And now it’s affecting New England.

It may not instill the same amount of fear as hurricanes Harvey, Maria or Irma did, but Tropical Storm Jose will bring heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and strong winds to the New England coast over the next few days.

Places like Nantucket Island will experience the effects.

Nantucket Island Resident, Joe Conway, said, “We’re definitely going to get 2 to 3 feet of water out here. So we’re preparing, getting everything blocked in, getting all our equipment up to the second floor and things like that, because it will flood over here.”

Nantucket Island Resident, Diane Bastarche, said, “Everyone was at the Stop and Shop getting everything yesterday, they were out of bread and eggs. It’s really funny, everybody runs but what are you going to do?”

Over in Martha’s Vineyard, some people made the most of Jose’s winds before they get too strong.

But beach erosion is a concern throughout Massachusetts.

“All of what was a beach four days ago is gone.”

Massachusetts Resident, Brigitte Regnier, said, “It’s amazing how much we’ve lost, you know, even though they put some sand back.”

Hurricane Maria again strengthened and regained major hurricane status Thursday morning, as it heads away from Puerto Rico, and towards the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos.

Maria has already caused significant damage throughout the Caribbean. Especially Puerto Rico, where the governor says it could take months to fully restore power.

John Lorinc reporting for CNN.