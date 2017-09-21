Marine shot in Sheldon area, deputies seek suspect

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies responded to the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) this morning in reference to an active duty U.S. Marine who had been shot while in the Sheldon area.

Sheldon Wayne Harris Jr. was driving to the Fawnwood Lane area around 4:55 a.m. after working a 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. shift at MCAS Beaufort.

BCSO officials say he became lost on his way and while trying to contact his friend for directions, he saw a black male subject standing at an intersection.

As he approached, the subject fired at him several times.

Harris drove back to the MCAS Main Gate where base personnel contacted BCSO and EMS for assistance.

He is currently at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after sustaining several gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or CrimeStoppers @ 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward. Callers should reference case #17S205256.