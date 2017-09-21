Lowcounty Annie Oakleys giving back to local children’s hospital

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – While the Lowcountry Annie Oakleys love to spend time shooting sporting clays for fun, they also give back whenever possible.

Next week the organization is holding a benefit to raise money for the Dwaine & Cynthia Children’s Hospital.

Today Cynthia Willett and Nancy Thomas sat down with us to talk about the event and the cause that is so dear to their hearts.

The Lowcountry Annie Oakleys Charity Clays will be held on Friday, September 28 at the Forest City Gun Club. The shoot event includes a post-reception with awards, live entertainment and more.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit here. All proceeds benefit the Kid’s Only Campaign.

 

