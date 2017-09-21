La Isla Magazine gears up for the 2017 Latin Music Festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – La Isla Magazine on Hilton Head has proven to be an important resource for many in our community.

Today the magazine’s editor, Eric Esquivel, sat down to talk with us about the start of the magazine, an exciting upcoming event, and much more.

La Isla Magazine is partnering with the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition for the 2017 Latin Music Festival.

The 6th annual event will be held on October 15 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Shelter Cove Community Park.

Esquivel says anyone is encouraged to come and celebrate by taking part in professional salsa lessons, dancing competitions, or enjoying some delicious food.

For more information, visit here. Sponsors and volunteers are still needed!