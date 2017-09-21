Irma’s rainwater triggers Florida sinkholes

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) – Part of an Apopka, Florida home is still standing after a sinkhole opened beneath it earlier this week.

Dr. Manoj Chopra of the University of Central Florida says water from Hurricane Irma helped create the sinkhole.

“Because of the sudden increase in water levels, it causes a tremendous pressure. So these things happen suddenly,” Chopra said.

Apopka, Chopra said, is prone to sinkholes because of the depth of its surface and underground springs. In addition, the soil in the area is very thin.

Today a new sinkhole is forming just a half mile away from the Apopka home that was destroyed.

The 30-foot-deep hole was reported just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials have taped off the area and are monitoring the sinkhole.