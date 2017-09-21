Hilton Head Area Realtors start 7th Habitat house

Hilton Head Island, SC- Hilton Head Area Realtors Association raised the walls Thursday on their seventh home for Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity. Dozens of realtors joined the future homeowner in constructing the foundation of the home, which will neighbor other Habitat homes at The Glen on Hilton Head.

Hilton Head Habitat’s Director, Pat Wirth, said there is a long line of applicants wanting to become a Habitat homeowner. She believes the program’s success is reflected through families who live in the homes, specifically the children.

“Kids are going off to college, military, we have two going off to medical school and a couple of boys in law school,” Wirth said. “These kids are seeing their parents work so hard and saying, ‘look at what my mom and dad did, what can I do?”