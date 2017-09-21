Feds subpoena docs from co-owners of failed SC nuclear project

Published:
FILe - In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a cap for a containment building for the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station is shown near Jenkinsville, S.C., during a media tour of the facility. South Carolina’s utilities are abandoning two partly-built nuclear reactors. And they want permission to charge customers another $5 billion to cover their costs. An environmentalist says that money could have gone to renewable energy. Others say nuclear is key to cooling the planet and won’t exist if the federal government doesn’t finance it. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Federal authorities have subpoenaed documents from both companies that have abandoned a multi-billion dollar nuclear power construction project in South Carolina.

Officials with SCANA and state-owned utility Santee Cooper said Thursday officials were complying with demands from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina that companies and their subsidiaries produce documents related to the V.C. Summer project.

SCANA is the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. Along with Santee Cooper, the companies spent nearly $10 billion on two new reactors before deciding July 31 to halt construction following the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse. State lawmakers have convened panels probing the failure, which has cost ratepayers more than $2 billion in rate hikes.

