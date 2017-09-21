Fatal shooting of teen prompts changes to Beach HS homecoming game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Community violence is getting the blame for disrupting one fall tradition and the cancelling of another.

A homicide is changing homecoming at Beach High School this year.

Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s spokeswoman says there is no specific threat; in fact, they will not confirm the teenager shot to death on Sunday was a student here at Beach High School.

But it appears 16-year old Jaheim Morris’ murder is prompting a schedule change for the homecoming game here and the cancellation of Battle of the Bands.

Marching bands will not face off, like they have in the past, for the homecoming game between Savannah High and Beach High schools.

A letter sent to parents says the cancellation of the event and moving homecoming are not due to any known threat.

Sheila Blanco, SCCPSS Communications Manager, said, “We just try to be responsive to it and make decisions in the best interest of safety of the students. … That is what led us to postponing the game and canceling the Battle of the Bands this weekend.”

There have been reports to News 3 of violence here inside Beach High School this week.

Blanco said, “We don’t have any gang issues in the school. We have not had any gang incidents (or) any incidents of violence in the school that are gang related.”

Blanco also said there’s no one person that came to the decision to cancel the Battle of the Bands and postpone the game between Beach High School and Savannah High.

Blanco pointed out that this is not the first time the school system has taken this kind of action in the wake of violence in the community and unfortunately, it’s probably not going to be the last.

Beach High’s homecoming is set for next Saturday, Sept. 30 at Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. There will be no Battle of the Bands this year.