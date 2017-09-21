BCSO investigates shooting incident after victim arrives at hospital

By Published:

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Memorial Hospital personnel contacted law enforcement around 12:00 p.m. today after a patient arrived with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office officials say the victim was involved in a shooting incident in the Earnest Drive area of St. Helena Island but was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

Investigators are actively investigating and canvassing the area where the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward. Callers can reference case #17S205436.

