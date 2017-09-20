When hurricanes give lemons, this kid makes lemonade

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade… so when one student at Hilton Head Elementary heard about the hurricanes, that’s exactly what he did.

Reynaldo Jose Arauz, R.J., is nine years old, but you might find that hard to believe.

“A lot of flooding, up to their knees or higher, to see that much devastation…” R.J. said.

When he saw what Hurricane Harvey did to Texas, he took action.

“We started a lemonade stand to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey first, but then we heard about Irma so we decided to do it for Irma too,” he said.

He’d seen a lemonade stand on a cartoon and had been begging to start one for years, this time, his mom couldn’t say no.

“He said, ‘Lets help the Hurricane Harvey people to get some water’, I’m like I’m in… what do you want me to do? He’s like ‘Just the lemonade,'” Elvira Rivera chuckled.

Fifty cents for a small lemonade, a dollar for a large…

“We raised $183 dollars and we got to get more than 2,000 bottles of water for the victims of those hurricanes,” R.J. said.

They took half the water to a local business, Rainbow International, who volunteered as a drop-off site for Harvey donations weeks ago. The rest they’re looking into donating to folks in Florida, but this isn’t just a one time thing for R.J.

“Since I can remember, probably three… he used to go into the stores and tell me I want to buy toys for Christmas for the kids that don’t have any,” Rivera recalled.

And it certainly won’t be his last time….

“When I grow up, I wanna be a person who helps… people who get devastated by other hurricanes or other natural disasters,” R.J. said.

Goals like that, Rivera says parents play a big role in.

“Now-a-days… it’s something that you have to do, you know, teach your kids to be appreciative,” she said, “Just to not have self-centered kids, just to have kids that share and care.”

R.J. plans to do a hot chocolate stand in the winter, but he’s not sure who the money will go to just yet.