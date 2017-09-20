Video: Snow arrives early in Oregon

(KGW) — Snow plows were busy Tuesday at Oregon’s Timberline Lodge and Mount Hood Meadows after the first snowfall of what will become the ski and snowboard season.

Summer is not officially over, but Monday, snow started falling, and by Tuesday morning, Timberline had nearly nine inches.

“We had to sort of reconfigure our mountain operation strategy,” said Marketing Director John Burton. “They were out working on the lifts.”

“We’re going to go out in the snow and have a good time,” said Todd Bassler, visiting from Southern California. “We weren’t quite expecting this being from Southern California but we’re looking forward to it.”

