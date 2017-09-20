Video: Family struggling with son’s feeding tube make amazing discovery

CHESTERTON, Indiana (WNDU) — Any parent of a baby or toddler knows that they can be finicky eaters.

While most of us have had our struggles at dinner time, imagine having a child who will never put food to mouth.

That prompted a Chesterton, Indiana mom and dad to produce 100 percent real food for feeding tube patients, helping thousands.

On March 20, 2011, the Bombacino family’s second child, son AJ, came into the world. They had an older daughter, Luca, and all seemed right with the world.

But their mom, Julie, says things quickly changed.

A 45-minute seizure landed AJ in the hospital for about a week and started their special needs journey. “Primarily it was epilepsy, so he has seizures which can cause a whole bunch of different issues,” Julie explained.

Tony and Julie couldn’t imagine a life where they couldn’t feed their own child except through a feeding tube, but he had one placed in his little tummy at six months of age. “Coming from a big Italian family where food is pretty important, it is certainly a change for us,” Tony admitted.

The Bombacinos tried many different formulas by feeding tube to nourish AJ, but his system wasn’t handling the formula often used. He was vomiting seven to ten times a day. “He was aspirating, which was a very typical reason for people to get feeding tubes. We kind of had PTSD from hearing him waking up and choking and vomiting all night,” Julie explained.

Going back to their Italian roots, they wondered why they couldn’t process real food and put that in AJ’s feeding tube, ensuring he would get the calories he needed to thrive.

“I kind of felt like we had nothing to lose. I mean I vividly remember pushing 10 ml’s, so like a teaspoon of applesauce into his tube and then standing back like something was going to happen. Really thinking this was amazing. Really, I just put food in there,” Julie said.

