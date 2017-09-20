Video: Authorities release 911 call from Georgia Tech student shot, killed by police

Related Coverage The Latest: Georgia Tech officer who shot student fairly new

ATLANTA — The 911 call from Scout Schultz, the 21-year-old Georgia Tech student shot and killed by police, has now been released.

Transcript of call:

Police: Georgia Tech Police how can I help you?

Schultz: Hey I’m over at West Village it looks like there’s somebody skulking around outside. He’s got a knife in his hand. I think he might have a gun on his hip. It looks like he might be drunk or something.

Police: Ok. Do you want to leave your name just in case we have any questions, sir?

Schultz: Uh sure. Scott Schultz.

Police: Scott. Ok Scott.

The 911 audio was released after protests erupted following a vigil for the student on Monday. The incident is still under investigation.

Investigators have released the name of the campus police officer they say fatally shot a Georgia Tech student.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in an email Tuesday that Georgia Tech police Officer Tyler Beck shot 21-year-old Scout Schultz late Saturday night.

The GBI has said officers responded to a 911 call about 11:17 p.m. Saturday and that Beck shot Schultz as the student advanced on officers with a knife and refused commands to put down the knife. Chris Stewart, a lawyer for Schultz’s parents, said Monday that the GBI confirmed to him that Schultz was holding a multipurpose tool and that the knife blade was not out.

The GBI has said Schultz is the one who called 911 to report an armed suspicious person.