Trump offers assistance to Mexico in wake of the earthquake

By Published:
A Red Cross worker stands, top center, on a collapsed building where rescuers continue searching for people trapped inside, in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Mexicans across the city are digging through collapsed buildings, trying to save people trapped in debris under schools, homes and businesses, toppled by a 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 200 people. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – President Trump spoke today with President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico to extend his condolences for the destruction and damage caused by the earthquake in central Mexico on Tuesday.

In addition, Trump offered assistance and search-and-rescue teams which are being deployed now.

As the two countries respond to the recent earthquake and hurricanes, Trump also pledged to continue close coordination with Mexico.

Officials say 223 have died as a result of the earthquake – 93 in Mexico City, 69 in neighboring Morelos state, 43 in Pueblo, 13 in the State of Mexico, four in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

52 people have been rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings, according to the Mexico City government.

Information via AP, NBC

