Traffic Alert: Overturned truck on Highway 278 in Bluffton

By Published: Updated:
Overturned truck on Highway 278 [WSAV Stassy Olmos]

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Township Fire District officials are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 278.

A truck carrying batteries overturned in front of 357 Fording Island Road just before Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton.

All westbound lanes are blocked. Motorists are encouraged to use Buck Island Road.

Officials say one person was trapped and has been extricated at this time.

The subject will be transported by helicopter, and another individual also sustained injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s