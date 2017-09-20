Sweet Reunion: Navy mom surprises her son at school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Yesterday started just like any other day for one Florida middle school student, but little did he know he was in for a surprise.

After being away from her son for seven months, Navy mom Chasmine Banks is more than excited to reunite with her son.

“I had him at sixteen years old. He’s my life, he’s my world,” says Banks. “I mean I do this for him.”

Since the day Banks received her orders for deployment, she’s been planning on surprising her son, Gabriel, once she returned.

“I’m nervous but I’m excited and I’m just ready to have him in my arms,” she says.

Gabriel thought his mother was coming home next month, so he was speechless the moment she walked into his classroom. He had no idea that she was even back in the U.S.

“I was still texting her through the deployed text thing that I have for her,” Gabriel says.

Banks was thrilled that she pulled off the surprise and that her son is in her arms once again.

She has the next month and a half on leave and plans to spend that time, of course, with Gabriel.