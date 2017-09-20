Storm victims hopeful assessment will put Bryan County on federal disaster declaration list

One county on Georgia’s coast has not been added to the federal disaster declaration list.

FEMA damage assessment teams spent the day in Bryan County on Tuesday to survey Tropical Storm Irma’s impact.

Fort McAllister Marina sustained serious damage during Tropical Storm Irma.

Fort McAllister Marina owner, Butch Broome, said, “We’ve got three docks that were a total loss and major, major damage on three others.”

Fish Tales restaurant near the marina took on water as the storm surge flowed through and onto the pavement of Georgia Route 144. People who live here are hoping Bryan County gets on the federal disaster declaration list.

Richmond Hill resident Allen “Nick” Nichols said, “I just hope that they come down and recognize that we suffered a lot of that disaster, too. We took a major hit here. There was 3-foot of water all up through the restaurant, the store and everything else here everything was flooded.”

The Chairman of the Bryan County Commission, Carter Infinger, says if FEMA green-lights a Bryan County disaster declaration, there are actually two ways to get on the list.

“There’s two levels. There’s a public assistance and then there’s individual assistance,” he said. “You have to reach a certain damage level—dollarwise–and they’re making those assessments now. We think we have enough for the public assistance, but maybe not for the individual. That has yet to be determined.”

Infinger says he, like many others, are waiting to see if individual assistance will come from FEMA into Bryan County. One of the widespread impacts affects trash service, with some going nine days without a pickup.

“We pick up about 15,000 cans a week and they took off two days because of the storm, and so they’re trying to catch up and so think about it, that’s 3,000 a day. So it takes a couple of days to get caught up so they are catching up as we speak.”

Broome added that his determination to get back into business did not depend on a FEMA declaration. He said 40 volunteers from Richmond Hill showed up and helped get the marina operational.

He offered this advice to all storm survivors: “If this is the biggest problem we have in life today, we are in pretty good shape. … In the grand scope of things, this is all stuff.”

FEMA assessments are expected to wrap up in Bryan County on Wednesday, Sept. 20. No word on a timetable for a decision about the disaster declaration, but Infinger says it should be pretty quick.