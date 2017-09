For the second year in a row, Statts Fest will take over Grayson Stadium. The annual fundraiser benefits local musician Jason Statts who was paralyzed after being the victim of a violent crime in Savannah. Gil Cruz and Emily Doherty join the conversation with details.

More details:

Statts Fest

Saturday September 23rd

3pm – 8pm

Grayson Stadium

Kids 12 and under get in free with adult.

Pre-sale available until September 20th.

All tickets are paperless/will call.