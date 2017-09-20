Second Harvest distributes food to community following Irma

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga.

On Wednesday afternoon, with the help of volunteers, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave away boxes and bags of food to families in need.

Cars lined up at their President Street location in Savannah, as early as 8:00 a.m., to receive the healthy care packages volunteers worked to prepare during their Pack-a-thon on Tuesday.

Second Harvest volunteers will continue to give food to those in need for the remainder of the week.

On Thursday,  they will be in Camden County and the Bulloch County-area and on Friday they will be in Bulloch County.

 

For more information, click here.

