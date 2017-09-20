Red Cross opens Service Centers in Savannah, Brunswick on Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As thousands of people begin their second week of recovery following Hurricane Irma, the American Red Cross will provide one-on-one casework and support at Service Centers in Savannah and Brunswick to further assist those with emergency needs.

The two Service Centers are open to residents whose homes suffered major damage because of the hurricane. Services may include recovery planning and assistance, health and mental health support, clean-up supplies and more.

All participants will be asked to provide proof of residence as part of the casework process.

SAVANNAH:

Red Cross Service Center

Compassion Christian Church, Adult Ministries Center

55 Al Henderson Blvd., Savannah, GA 31419

Wednesday, September 20 through Friday, September 22, 2017

Open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

BRUNSWICK:

Red Cross Service Center

207 Rose Drive

Brunswick, Georgia 31520

Wednesday, September 20 through Friday, September 22, 2017

Open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Note: The Georgia Department of Insurance will also host a Catastrophe Claims Village on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21 from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of The Home Depot, 11180 Abercorn Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31419. The purpose of the event will be to assist area residents with their insurance questions and claims resulting from Hurricane Irma.