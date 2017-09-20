Our Hometown: Women Rock! Savannah this Saturday

Ladies, it’s time to rock!

This weekend, women from around the country will converge on Savannah to celebrate their ‘Val-YOU’ during the 3rd annual Women Rock Savannah Conference!

Dedicated to helping women rock their world at work, at home, and at play– the event will take place Saturday, September 23, from 8:30 am to 5 pm at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street.

Expert speakers will join forces with local celebrities like WSAV’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw; Film Producer & Savannah Native, Samone Norsworthy, and Power House Businesswoman, Dawn Morgan.

The conference will also include lunch, a fashion show, door prizes, and vendor spotlights.

But that’s not all. This year’s annual You Rock! Award will honor fifteen little known non-profit groups with big hearts– working to serve the less fortunate in our community.

Tickets are $60 per person.

Group discounts are available.

Click here for more information.