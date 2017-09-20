NCIS investigating corpsmen who called babies ‘mini Satans’

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating two female Navy hospital corpsmen in Florida who posted Snapchat photos making a newborn dance to rap music and giving the middle finger to another baby with a caption that said, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

Vice Adm. C. Forrest Faison, the Navy’s Surgeon General, has also ordered an immediate stand-down at all Navy medical commands to review policies, standards and “our oaths, our pledges, our reasons for serving.”

Faison says the review must be done within 48 hours. He also ordered an immediate prohibition on any personal cellphones in patient care areas, and told commanders to ensure no patient photos exist on social media.

The Snapchat videos were taken by the corpsmen at the Naval Hospital Jacksonville.

