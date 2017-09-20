Linda Hamilton set to return to ‘Terminator’ franchise

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2004 file photo, actress Linda Hamilton laughs during an interview with the Associated Press in Washington. Hamilton is returning to the "Terminator" franchise for the first time since 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." "Terminator" creator James Cameron announced Hamilton's casting in a private event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, the Hollywood Reporter reported.(AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Linda Hamilton is returning to the “Terminator” franchise for the first time since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

“Terminator” creator James Cameron announced Hamilton’s casting at a private event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Paramount Pictures, which is distributing the planned sequel, confirmed the news Wednesday.

Cameron is producing the sequel, which “Deadpool” filmmaker Tim Miller is directing. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also set to return. Cameron, who was once married to Hamilton, recently compared Wonder Woman unfavorably to Hamilton’s “Terminator” character, Sarah Connor. Cameron called Gal Gadot’s superhero an “objectified icon,” but said Connor was defined by “pure grit.”

