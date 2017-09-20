Everything coming and leaving Netflix in October

By Published:

Just in time for Halloween, the second installment Stranger Things 2 is coming to Netflix on October 27.

But before that, there are plenty of scary titles creeping in including Cult of Chucky, Donnie Darko and, depending on your taste, Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Other arrivals include David Fincher’s new series Mindhunter and a Netflix Original film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

If you are a fan of 30 Rock or Friday Night Lights — binge now or forever hold your peace. Both shows will be leaving the site on October 1.

Take a look at the full list of what’s coming and going:

WHAT’S NEW

Available Oct. 1:

  • 88 Minutes
  • A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
  • Before Midnight
  • Blood Diamond
  • Boogie Nights
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Cleverman: Season 2
  • Death Sentence
  • Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
  • Eagle vs. Shark
  • Eyes Wide Shut
  • Generation Iron 2
  • Ghost Patrol
  • I Love You, Man
  • Ice Guardians
  • Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
  • Made of Honor
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Must Love Dogs
  • Never Let Me Go
  • No Reservations
  • Penelope
  • PJ Masks: Season 1
  • Set Up
  • The Reaping
  • Tokyo Idols
  • Tommy Boy
  • Vanished
  • Veronica

Available Oct. 2:

  • Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
  • Sleeping with Other People

Available Oct. 3:

  • 13 Demons
  • Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Cult of Chucky
  • The Survivalist

Available Oct. 4:

  • Raw

Available Oct. 5:

  • Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
  • The Fosters: Season 5

Available Oct. 6:

  • ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 7:

  • Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
  • Middle Man

Available Oct. 10:

  • Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Skyjacker’s Tale

Available Oct. 11:

  • Donnie Darko

Available Oct. 12:

  • Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available Oct. 13:

  • El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Kingdom of Us  — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • MINDHUNTER: Season 1  — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Super Monsters: Season 1  — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • The Babysitter  — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)  — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4  — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 15:

  • Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
  • LEGO: City: Season 1
  • Money
  • OtherLife
  • She Makes Comics
  • West Coast Customs: Season 6

Available Oct. 17:

  • Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 19:

  • Wedding Unplanned

Available Oct. 20:

  • 1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Smurfs: The Lost Village
  • The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available Oct. 23:

  • Meet the Robinsons
  • While We’re Young

Available Oct. 24:

  • Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Mist: Season 1

Available Oct. 25:

  • The Hateful Eight
  • The Final Master
  • La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Available Oct. 26:

  • Strange Weather

Available Oct. 27:

  • Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 28:

  • Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Available Oct. 30:

  • Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 31:

  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving Oct. 1:

  • 30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
  • A Love in Times of Selfies
  • Across the Universe
  • Barton Fink
  • Bella
  • Big Daddy
  • Carousel
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Crafting a Nation
  • Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
  • Daddy’s Little Girls
  • Dark Was the Night
  • David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
  • Day of the Kamikaze
  • Death Beach
  • Dowry Law
  • Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
  • Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
  • Happy Feet
  • Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
  • Hellboy
  • Kagemusha
  • Laura
  • Love Actually
  • Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
  • Max Dugan Returns
  • Millennium
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Mortal Kombat
  • 3000
  • Mulholland Dr.
  • My Father the Hero
  • My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
  • One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
  • Patton
  • Picture This
  • Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
  • The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
  • The Shining
  • The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
  • Titanic

Leaving Oct. 19:

  • The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving Oct. 21:

  • Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

Leaving Oct. 27:

  • Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
  • Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
  • Hotel Transylvania 2

Leaving Oct. 29:

  • Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14

