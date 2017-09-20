Everything coming and leaving Netflix in October

Just in time for Halloween, the second installment Stranger Things 2 is coming to Netflix on October 27.
But before that, there are plenty of scary titles creeping in including Cult of Chucky, Donnie Darko and, depending on your taste, Smurfs: The Lost Village.
Other arrivals include David Fincher’s new series Mindhunter and a Netflix Original film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).
If you are a fan of 30 Rock or Friday Night Lights — binge now or forever hold your peace. Both shows will be leaving the site on October 1.
Take a look at the full list of what’s coming and going:
WHAT’S NEW
Available Oct. 1:
- 88 Minutes
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Before Midnight
- Blood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cleverman: Season 2
- Death Sentence
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Generation Iron 2
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Ice Guardians
- Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
- Made of Honor
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Must Love Dogs
- Never Let Me Go
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- PJ Masks: Season 1
- Set Up
- The Reaping
- Tokyo Idols
- Tommy Boy
- Vanished
- Veronica
Available Oct. 2:
- Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
- Sleeping with Other People
Available Oct. 3:
- 13 Demons
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
Available Oct. 4:
- Raw
Available Oct. 5:
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
- The Fosters: Season 5
Available Oct. 6:
- ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Oct. 7:
- Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
- Middle Man
Available Oct. 10:
- Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Skyjacker’s Tale
Available Oct. 11:
- Donnie Darko
Available Oct. 12:
- Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available Oct. 13:
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Oct. 15:
- Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
- LEGO: City: Season 1
- Money
- OtherLife
- She Makes Comics
- West Coast Customs: Season 6
Available Oct. 17:
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Oct. 19:
- Wedding Unplanned
Available Oct. 20:
- 1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available Oct. 23:
- Meet the Robinsons
- While We’re Young
Available Oct. 24:
- Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mist: Season 1
Available Oct. 25:
- The Hateful Eight
- The Final Master
- La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
Available Oct. 26:
- Strange Weather
Available Oct. 27:
- Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Oct. 28:
- Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Available Oct. 30:
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Oct. 31:
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST CALL
Leaving Oct. 1:
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
- A Love in Times of Selfies
- Across the Universe
- Barton Fink
- Bella
- Big Daddy
- Carousel
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Crafting a Nation
- Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
- Daddy’s Little Girls
- Dark Was the Night
- David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
- Day of the Kamikaze
- Death Beach
- Dowry Law
- Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
- Happy Feet
- Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
- Hellboy
- Kagemusha
- Laura
- Love Actually
- Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
- Max Dugan Returns
- Millennium
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- 3000
- Mulholland Dr.
- My Father the Hero
- My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
- One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
- Patton
- Picture This
- Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
- The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
- The Shining
- The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
- Titanic
Leaving Oct. 19:
- The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4
Leaving Oct. 21:
- Bones: Seasons 5 – 11
Leaving Oct. 27:
- Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
- Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
Leaving Oct. 29:
- Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14