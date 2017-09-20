Everything coming and leaving Netflix in October

Just in time for Halloween, the second installment Stranger Things 2 is coming to Netflix on October 27.

But before that, there are plenty of scary titles creeping in including Cult of Chucky, Donnie Darko and, depending on your taste, Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Other arrivals include David Fincher’s new series Mindhunter and a Netflix Original film The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

If you are a fan of 30 Rock or Friday Night Lights — binge now or forever hold your peace. Both shows will be leaving the site on October 1.

Take a look at the full list of what’s coming and going:

WHAT’S NEW

Available Oct. 1:

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

Available Oct. 2:

Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

Available Oct. 3:

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

Available Oct. 4:

Raw

Available Oct. 5:

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

Available Oct. 6:

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 7:

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

Available Oct. 10:

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Available Oct. 11:

Donnie Darko

Available Oct. 12:

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available Oct. 13:

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 15:

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

Available Oct. 17:

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 19:

Wedding Unplanned

Available Oct. 20:

1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available Oct. 23:

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

Available Oct. 24:

Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

Available Oct. 25:

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

Available Oct. 26:

Strange Weather

Available Oct. 27:

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 28:

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

Available Oct. 30:

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Oct. 31:

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving Oct. 1:

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Titanic

Leaving Oct. 19:

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving Oct. 21:

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

Leaving Oct. 27:

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Leaving Oct. 29:

Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14