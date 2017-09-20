Effingham Co. enlists prisoners to help with backlogged trash pickup

RINCON, Ga. – A dumpster can be a ghastly sight and smell but on Wednesday residents in Rincon were grateful to see a giant blue dumpster gracing the front of their neighborhood.

For weeks there has been a trash pickup delay due to severe weather from Irma and backlogged in activity through Effingham County’s contracted collector, Republic Services.

The company has been partnered with the county for years and for years, 2nd District County Commissioner Vera Jones says she has been receiving complaints about their performance.

“Missed pickups, destroyed cans, not replacing the cans, hydraulic leaks from their trucks on the road,” Jones recalled.

New County Administrator Steve Davis started his job days before Irma hit and asked Republic to notify their customers about a storm plan.

“We asked for Republic to put it on social media. And that was never done,” he said.

Before the storm, the county had decided to cut ties with Republic with a 180 day notice. Since the storm Davis says the county has received more than 350 calls regarding the lack of trash pickup. He decided to take matters into his own hands.

His solution? Prisoners.

On Wednesday three crews of prisoners from the Effingham County Prison were redirected from working on public works projects to travel to Rincon, Guyton and South Effingham to help Republic catch up on household trash pick up. Davis says he hopes the normal routes and services will be restored by Thursday evening.

Davis told WSAV the “creative” solution of using prisoners comes at no cost to county taxpayers and it is still to be determined if there will be a credit for those who went weeks without pickup.

Davis also said the commission still has to vote on what company will replace Republic once that 180 days is up next year but stated there would be higher “communications standards” in the new company’s contract.

WSAV reached out to Republic Services for a comment and is still waiting for a response.

If you are in need of trash help, contact the county via email at needtrashpickup@effinghamcounty.org.