HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WSAV) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Williams P-8 Elementary School in Huntsville.

According to WAFF News, there is no evidence of a shooting at this time and officers are working to clear the building.

Madison City Schools are now in lockdown mode as a precaution.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

