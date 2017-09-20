City to launch fare-free shuttle system next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is launching a new fare-free shuttle system on September 25, which will connect riders with popular destinations throughout downtown.

Two new “dot” routes will be available: a downtown loop through the core of Savannah’s historic downtown and a Forsyth loop which will give riders access to the park from downtown.Click here for a map.

ROUTES: Click here to view the connect on the dot map

These routes and stops will replace the existing “dot” shuttle and Liberty Street parking garage shuttle.

The new shuttles will arrive at designated stops approximately every 10 minutes. Services will be available as follows:

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new shuttles and routes are part of the Parking Matters study, which aims to provide a variety of mobility options, reduce congestion and enhance the overall quality of those in Savannah.

For more information, visit www.connectonthedot.com.